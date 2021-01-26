Beefy.Finance Price Hits $320.30 on Major Exchanges (BIFI)

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. One Beefy.Finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $320.30 or 0.00987016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Beefy.Finance has a total market cap of $23.06 million and $365,279.00 worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Beefy.Finance has traded 177.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Elrond (EGLD) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.11 or 0.00154417 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00006420 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00007332 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001313 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004746 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Beefy.Finance Token Profile

BIFI uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,000 tokens. Beefy.Finance’s official website is beefy.finance . The official message board for Beefy.Finance is medium.com/beefyfinance . Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile

Buying and Selling Beefy.Finance

Beefy.Finance can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beefy.Finance directly using US dollars.

