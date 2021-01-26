Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) PT Raised to $30.00

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) had its price objective upped by Loop Capital from $18.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Loop Capital currently has a hold rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Monday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $5.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.27.

Shares of NASDAQ BBBY opened at $30.68 on Monday. Bed Bath & Beyond has a fifty-two week low of $3.43 and a fifty-two week high of $47.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -16.76 and a beta of 2.10.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, Director Joshua Schechter bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.87 per share, for a total transaction of $29,805.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,587.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Harriet Edelman bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.94 per share, with a total value of $149,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,890.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 14.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 270,168 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after purchasing an additional 33,307 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,733,285 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $166,772,000 after acquiring an additional 724,122 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,873,234 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $19,857,000 after acquiring an additional 6,659 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 149.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,321,718 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $14,010,000 after purchasing an additional 792,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 2nd quarter worth about $262,000.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

