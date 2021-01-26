Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Downgraded by UBS Group to “Sell”

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) was downgraded by stock analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $10.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $5.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.27.

Shares of NASDAQ BBBY opened at $30.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -16.76 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.86 and a 200 day moving average of $17.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.46. Bed Bath & Beyond has a one year low of $3.43 and a one year high of $47.73.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.11). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, Director Harriet Edelman purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.94 per share, for a total transaction of $149,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,890.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua Schechter purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.87 per share, for a total transaction of $29,805.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,587.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Holdings LLC increased its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 200.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 464.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,310 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,370 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the third quarter worth about $98,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the third quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the third quarter worth about $161,000.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

