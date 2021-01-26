Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Shares Down 10.3%

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) shares dropped 10.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $56.59 and last traded at $59.01. Approximately 768,590 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 848,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.79.

BEEM has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their target price on Beam Global from $25.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Beam Global from $45.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Beam Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.95. The firm has a market cap of $394.66 million and a P/E ratio of -74.70.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Beam Global had a negative net margin of 94.74% and a negative return on equity of 55.83%. The company had revenue of $1.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 million. Equities analysts predict that Beam Global will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter Warner Davidson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total value of $320,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 63,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,350,413.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEEM. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Beam Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Beam Global in the third quarter worth about $142,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Beam Global in the third quarter worth about $205,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Beam Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beam Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $248,000. 26.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beam Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:BEEM)

Beam Global, together with its subsidiary, invents, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions in the United States and internationally. The company focuses on creating renewably energized products for electric vehicle and drone charging, outdoor media and branding, and energy security.

