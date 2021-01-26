BEAM Asset Management LLC Sells 2,071 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

BEAM Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,071 shares during the quarter. W. P. Carey comprises approximately 1.1% of BEAM Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. BEAM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in W. P. Carey by 6,522.6% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,874,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,292,000 after buying an additional 2,830,951 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in W. P. Carey by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,502,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,923,000 after buying an additional 174,494 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in W. P. Carey by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,833,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,599,000 after buying an additional 121,924 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in W. P. Carey by 787.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 120,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,873,000 after buying an additional 107,222 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in W. P. Carey by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,161,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,670,000 after buying an additional 98,959 shares during the period. 62.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WPC opened at $67.18 on Tuesday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.62 and a 52 week high of $88.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.68 and its 200-day moving average is $68.43. The company has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 33.93 and a beta of 0.72.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.27). W. P. Carey had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $302.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $1.046 dividend. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is currently 83.60%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

