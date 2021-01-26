BEAM Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV)

BEAM Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,952 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,598,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,749,000 after acquiring an additional 565,638 shares during the period. Betterment LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.3% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,255,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,780,000 after acquiring an additional 515,935 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,117,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,879,000 after acquiring an additional 80,826 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,058,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,653,000 after acquiring an additional 100,703 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,169,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,758,000 after acquiring an additional 203,275 shares during the period.

VTV opened at $121.82 on Tuesday. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $75.55 and a 1-year high of $124.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.62.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

