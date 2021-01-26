BEAM Asset Management LLC Purchases 506 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

BEAM Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. BEAM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VMBS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 6,689 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Resource Planning Group lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 13,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 4,915 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VMBS opened at $54.05 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $50.77 and a one year high of $54.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.05 and its 200-day moving average is $54.08.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.136 per share. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

