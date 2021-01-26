BEAM Asset Management LLC Purchases 466 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

BEAM Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Choate Investment Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.9% during the third quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 3,634,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,158,000 after purchasing an additional 900,664 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,793,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,391,000 after acquiring an additional 182,094 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% in the third quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,658,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,917,000 after acquiring an additional 18,499 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.2% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 1,021,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,974,000 after acquiring an additional 50,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $65,102,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VGIT stock opened at $69.20 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $66.70 and a 12 month high of $70.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.79.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were issued a $0.557 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.66%. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.