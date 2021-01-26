BEAM Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR)

BEAM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VBR. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $151.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.73. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $73.32 and a 1 year high of $153.42.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

