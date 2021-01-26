BEAM Asset Management LLC Has $716,000 Stake in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ)

BEAM Asset Management LLC grew its position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF worth $716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 588.4% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 50.3% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 307.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $162,000.

Invesco Dynamic Software ETF stock opened at $165.90 on Tuesday. Invesco Dynamic Software ETF has a 12 month low of $70.36 and a 12 month high of $169.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $156.92 and its 200-day moving average is $133.74.

PowerShares Dynamic Software Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Software Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

