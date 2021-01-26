BEAM Asset Management LLC Has $2.59 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

BEAM Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,830 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 2.4% of BEAM Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. BEAM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Domani Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 46,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,228,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 75,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 16,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 19,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,797,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 121,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,453,000 after purchasing an additional 18,909 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $249.39 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $239.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.84. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $128.23 and a fifty-two week high of $250.70.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

