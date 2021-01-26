BEAM Asset Management LLC Has $1.39 Million Stock Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

BEAM Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,366 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.3% of BEAM Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. BEAM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FLOT. Model Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,330,000. Barings LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 177.9% during the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,031,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,292,000 after purchasing an additional 660,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 17.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,792,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,642,000 after purchasing an additional 417,585 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 38,593.8% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 205,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,421,000 after purchasing an additional 204,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 15.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,399,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,989,000 after purchasing an additional 191,181 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.81 on Tuesday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.70.

