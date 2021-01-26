BEAM Asset Management LLC Buys 3,479 Shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL)

BEAM Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,056 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,479 shares during the quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HNDL. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000.

Get Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:HNDL opened at $25.48 on Tuesday. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF has a one year low of $18.24 and a one year high of $26.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.10.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a $0.148 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.97%. This is a positive change from Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.