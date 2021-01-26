Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Purchases New Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SDY. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,027,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1,002.3% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 291,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,899,000 after acquiring an additional 264,714 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 110.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 444,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,842,000 after acquiring an additional 233,076 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $21,196,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 24.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,126,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,079,000 after acquiring an additional 222,871 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $108.89 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $67.57 and a one year high of $110.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.28.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

