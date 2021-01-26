Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Purchases 314 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,308 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 79.6% in the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 817 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMCSA opened at $48.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $224.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $31.70 and a 52 week high of $52.49.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The cable giant reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 29.39%.

In other news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $285,965.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,836,595.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Comcast from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.19.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

