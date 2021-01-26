Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Has $4.28 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) by 60.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 63,007 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,770 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up 2.8% of Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $4,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 224,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,230,000 after purchasing an additional 10,638 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $509,000. Golden Green Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $603,000. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ledyard National Bank grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:USMV traded up $0.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $68.24. 4,898,260 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.39 and a 200-day moving average of $65.07.

