Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Has $395,000 Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 226 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 25.0% during the third quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 691.1% during the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,159 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $79,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,352 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,872,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $1,899.40 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,013.54 and a 1 year high of $1,934.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,772.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,634.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $46.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.12 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,628.16, for a total value of $32,563.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,854,474.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total value of $2,440,383.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,152,099.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,564 shares of company stock worth $2,756,038 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,850.00 price target (up from $1,700.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,725.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Cleveland Research raised shares of Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,867.95.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

