Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Buys New Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 13,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% in the third quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 17,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 39,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% in the third quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 14,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 77,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VEA opened at $48.67 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $28.46 and a 1-year high of $49.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.35.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.