Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,142 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its position in Medtronic by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 6,737 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC raised its position in Medtronic by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 11,436 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Medtronic by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,873 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in Medtronic by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 7,676 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its position in Medtronic by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 4,674 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total transaction of $1,723,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total value of $1,261,977.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,448,671.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:MDT traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $116.90. 3,286,475 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,970,145. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.85 and a 200 day moving average of $106.98. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $72.13 and a twelve month high of $121.41. The company has a market capitalization of $157.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MDT. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Medtronic from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Medtronic from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Truist boosted their price target on Medtronic to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Medtronic from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.93.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

