Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Boosts Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,121 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Apexium Financial LP grew its position in Facebook by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 1,113 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 976 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 6.3% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 662 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on FB. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.64.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 55,869 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.79, for a total value of $15,408,111.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,134 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.90, for a total value of $310,602.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,936.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,342,137 shares of company stock valued at $365,637,255 over the last ninety days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $278.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $791.85 billion, a PE ratio of 31.66, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $268.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $266.73. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

