Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Acquires Shares of 8,987 Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC owned 0.29% of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter worth about $387,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter valued at about $522,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $570,000. Alera Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 137.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 15,478 shares during the period. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $785,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJUL opened at $24.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.92 and a 200 day moving average of $23.35. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July has a 12-month low of $18.37 and a 12-month high of $24.12.

