Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Acquires 80 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,610 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MMM. FMR LLC lifted its position in 3M by 28.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,983,238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $465,355,000 after acquiring an additional 659,549 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in 3M by 64.2% during the third quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,610 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,423,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in 3M by 8.6% during the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,544 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH lifted its position in 3M by 4.6% during the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 200,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,132,000 after acquiring an additional 8,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp lifted its position in 3M by 1.3% during the third quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 48,383 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,750,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MMM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Sunday. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of 3M from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.33.

In other 3M news, SVP Ivan K. Fong sold 15,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.62, for a total transaction of $2,601,901.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,266,081.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.09, for a total transaction of $1,070,227.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,831,553.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,052 shares of company stock valued at $4,688,423. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

MMM traded up $1.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $170.39. 3,346,667 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,233,291. 3M has a twelve month low of $114.04 and a twelve month high of $180.59. The company has a market cap of $98.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $171.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.00.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.17. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The business had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

