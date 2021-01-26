Beach Point Capital Management LP Takes $2.55 Million Position in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR)

Beach Point Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 236,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,553,000. ARMOUR Residential REIT accounts for about 0.8% of Beach Point Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,326,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,406,000 after acquiring an additional 128,707 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 96,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 7,502 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 431,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,057,000 after acquiring an additional 62,187 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 62.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 512,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after acquiring an additional 197,121 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 54.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARR stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,248. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.95 and a 12 month high of $21.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $750.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.08.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.34%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s payout ratio is 52.86%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. ARMOUR Residential REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.65.

In other ARMOUR Residential REIT news, Director John P. Hollihan III sold 9,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total value of $104,889.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $491,333.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Zimmer sold 43,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total value of $456,793.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,457,201.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,937 shares of company stock valued at $903,763 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ARMOUR Residential REIT

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage backed securities in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments.

