Beach Point Capital Management LP Reduces Stock Position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Beach Point Capital Management LP lessened its stake in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 629,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the quarter. MGIC Investment comprises about 2.6% of Beach Point Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Beach Point Capital Management LP’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $7,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MTG. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 5.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 322,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,249,000 after buying an additional 17,470 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 26.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,702,483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $235,074,000 after buying an additional 6,062,344 shares during the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 29.7% in the third quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,939 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of MGIC Investment in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGIC Investment in the third quarter worth approximately $668,000. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MTG. TheStreet raised shares of MGIC Investment from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of MGIC Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. MGIC Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.64.

Shares of MGIC Investment stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $12.47. 16,996 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,142,384. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. MGIC Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $4.34 and a 52 week high of $15.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.38.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.63 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 39.04% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

