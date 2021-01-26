Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) (ETR:BMW) PT Set at €71.00 by UBS Group

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) (ETR:BMW) received a €71.00 ($83.53) target price from analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on BMW. Independent Research set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €79.00 ($92.94) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays set a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €73.83 ($86.86).

Shares of ETR:BMW opened at €70.21 ($82.60) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of €71.74 and a 200-day moving average of €64.83. The company has a market capitalization of $42.27 billion and a PE ratio of 9.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.88, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.13. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €36.60 ($43.05) and a 52-week high of €77.31 ($90.95).

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

