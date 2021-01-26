Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) (ETR:BMW) Given a €79.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €79.00 ($92.94) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) (ETR:BMW) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BMW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Nord/LB set a €69.00 ($81.18) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Independent Research set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €73.43 ($86.39).

Shares of ETR:BMW opened at €70.21 ($82.60) on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €71.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €64.83. The company has a market cap of $42.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €36.60 ($43.05) and a one year high of €77.31 ($90.95).

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

