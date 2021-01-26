Baxter Bros Inc. Sells 8,742 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Baxter Bros Inc. decreased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,771 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 8,742 shares during the period. Intel accounts for approximately 1.9% of Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $10,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Grace Capital bought a new stake in Intel in the third quarter worth about $53,000. 63.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. DZ Bank raised shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.94.

In other Intel news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.96 per share, for a total transaction of $360,624.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,930,586.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $128,046.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,249,349.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC opened at $55.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $227.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $68.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.46.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.10%.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

