Baxter Bros Inc. Sells 65 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Baxter Bros Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,122 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,748,397 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,261,716,000 after purchasing an additional 34,270 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in McDonald’s by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,539,426 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $996,359,000 after acquiring an additional 80,602 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in McDonald’s by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,639,959 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $579,445,000 after acquiring an additional 90,761 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in McDonald’s by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,402,059 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $307,738,000 after acquiring an additional 625,506 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in McDonald’s by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 1,385,706 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $304,149,000 after acquiring an additional 15,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 21,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total value of $4,728,546.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,969,609.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total value of $1,590,407.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,564 shares in the company, valued at $3,355,442.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,456 shares of company stock valued at $7,214,101. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MCD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Stephens lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $266.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.61.

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $213.34. 2,558,133 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,014,658. The company has a market cap of $158.96 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $211.92 and a 200-day moving average of $212.09. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $124.23 and a 12 month high of $231.91.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.82%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

