Baxter Bros Inc. Sells 1,507 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Baxter Bros Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,504 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,507 shares during the quarter. Intuit comprises 5.3% of Baxter Bros Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $27,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 107.9% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 83,821 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,839,000 after acquiring an additional 43,510 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP boosted its stake in Intuit by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 4,130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $28,494,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Intuit by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 58,725 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Intuit by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuit alerts:

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 587 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total value of $204,317.09. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,923.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total value of $156,242.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,886.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,803 shares of company stock valued at $2,166,769. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on INTU shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Intuit from $412.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Intuit from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Intuit from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $300.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Intuit from $405.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuit has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.67.

INTU traded down $0.42 on Monday, reaching $374.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,587,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,432,611. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.68 and a fifty-two week high of $398.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $373.45 and a 200-day moving average of $337.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $98.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

See Also: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.