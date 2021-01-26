Baxter Bros Inc. Reduces Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Baxter Bros Inc. reduced its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,327 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 752 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 79,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In other news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.97, for a total transaction of $163,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 47,887 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $2,015,563.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 371,384 shares of company stock worth $15,429,225 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on CSCO. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. New Street Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.43.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $45.03 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $50.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The company had revenue of $11.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Further Reading: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.