Baxter Bros Inc. Invests $2.39 Million in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Baxter Bros Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 20,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,385,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FISV. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 5.7% during the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 114,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,810,000 after purchasing an additional 6,155 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Fiserv by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 12,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 33,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,495,000 after buying an additional 14,905 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic lifted its position in Fiserv by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 22,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,267,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $921,000. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Fiserv news, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.06, for a total transaction of $3,271,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 195,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,283,386.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New sold 20,125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $2,214,555,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,199,273 shares of company stock valued at $2,222,913,033 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV traded down $0.57 on Monday, hitting $106.71. 7,529,977 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,808,992. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.50 and a 52 week high of $125.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.76. The company has a market cap of $71.54 billion, a PE ratio of 80.84, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 19th that authorizes the company to buyback 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

FISV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Maxim Group boosted their target price on Fiserv from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Fiserv from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Fiserv from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.13.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

