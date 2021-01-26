Baxter Bros Inc. Has $9.71 Million Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Baxter Bros Inc. grew its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 104,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the quarter. Paychex accounts for about 1.8% of Baxter Bros Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $9,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its position in Paychex by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 379 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Paychex stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $86.96. 1,967,479 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,644,604. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.87 and a 1-year high of $99.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.30 million. Paychex had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 37.99%. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 82.67%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PAYX shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $70.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.67.

In other news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 12,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.41, for a total value of $1,123,335.96. Also, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 3,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total transaction of $337,855.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,871 shares in the company, valued at $842,124.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 203,937 shares of company stock valued at $18,738,353. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

