Baxter Bros Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Baxter Bros Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,969,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,444,000 after purchasing an additional 186,494 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,257,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,787,000 after purchasing an additional 879,355 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,597,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091,256 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,752,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,339,000 after purchasing an additional 96,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,608,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,802,000 after purchasing an additional 21,873 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MO. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Altria Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Shares of Altria Group stock traded up $0.13 on Monday, reaching $41.96. 7,902,052 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,895,960. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.95 and a 1-year high of $50.77. The company has a market cap of $77.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.99.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.52%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

