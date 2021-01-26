Baxter Bros Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Baxter Bros Inc. reduced its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ecolab by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,078,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,012,541,000 after buying an additional 712,842 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 14.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,486,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $896,587,000 after purchasing an additional 582,990 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 4.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,631,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $523,466,000 after purchasing an additional 100,616 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,894,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $378,605,000 after purchasing an additional 30,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 62.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,635,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $326,858,000 after purchasing an additional 629,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

ECL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. G.Research upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ecolab from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Ecolab from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Gabelli upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.57.

Shares of NYSE ECL traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $211.26. The company had a trading volume of 743,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,639. The company has a market capitalization of $60.30 billion, a PE ratio of -57.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.60 and a 1-year high of $231.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.07.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.99%.

In related news, Director Barbara Beck sold 13,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.26, for a total value of $3,089,414.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,805,823.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.38, for a total value of $114,010.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,741.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 199,572 shares of company stock worth $43,964,233. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

