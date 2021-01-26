Baxter Bros Inc. Acquires New Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Baxter Bros Inc. acquired a new stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AZO. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in AutoZone by 847.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 82,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,836,000 after buying an additional 73,553 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in AutoZone by 58.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 145,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,712,000 after buying an additional 53,895 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in AutoZone by 151.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,715,000 after buying an additional 42,348 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in AutoZone by 55.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 109,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,746,000 after buying an additional 39,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in AutoZone by 188.8% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 55,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,629,000 after buying an additional 36,430 shares during the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $1,500.00 to $1,565.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,203.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer began coverage on AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,500.00 target price for the company. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on AutoZone in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,570.00 target price for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on AutoZone in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,570.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,323.71.

In other AutoZone news, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,250.38, for a total value of $842,756.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,445,439.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Thomas B. Newbern sold 15,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,145.64, for a total value of $17,490,485.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,551,631.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 48,324 shares of company stock valued at $56,705,108 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE AZO traded down $31.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1,196.04. 311,226 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,079. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,200.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,177.77. The firm has a market cap of $27.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $684.91 and a twelve month high of $1,297.82.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The company reported $18.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $17.72 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 139.08% and a net margin of 14.05%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $14.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

