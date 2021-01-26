Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Downgraded by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $30.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $25.00. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ FY2020 earnings at $3.89 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BHC. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bausch Health Companies from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.21.
Shares of BHC stock opened at $27.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.95, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.16, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.72. Bausch Health Companies has a 52 week low of $11.15 and a 52 week high of $29.68.
In other Bausch Health Companies news, insider William D. Humphries sold 114,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.87, for a total transaction of $2,266,272.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 349,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,936,418.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William D. Humphries sold 13,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $268,204.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 236,518 shares in the company, valued at $4,642,848.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 149,376 shares of company stock valued at $2,959,624. 12.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 320.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 26,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. 62.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Bausch Health Companies
Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.
