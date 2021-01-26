Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Downgraded by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $30.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $25.00. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ FY2020 earnings at $3.89 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BHC. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bausch Health Companies from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.21.

Shares of BHC stock opened at $27.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.95, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.16, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.72. Bausch Health Companies has a 52 week low of $11.15 and a 52 week high of $29.68.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.30. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 23.92% and a positive return on equity of 173.20%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Bausch Health Companies news, insider William D. Humphries sold 114,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.87, for a total transaction of $2,266,272.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 349,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,936,418.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William D. Humphries sold 13,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $268,204.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 236,518 shares in the company, valued at $4,642,848.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 149,376 shares of company stock valued at $2,959,624. 12.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 320.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 26,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. 62.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

