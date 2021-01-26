Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) Stock Price Up 7.8%

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED)’s stock price rose 7.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.49 and last traded at $5.28. Approximately 421,052 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 526,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.90.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $259.06 million, a P/E ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 2.49.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.62. The company had revenue of $595.49 million for the quarter. Barnes & Noble Education had a negative net margin of 5.21% and a negative return on equity of 14.63%.

In other news, major shareholder Special Opportunit Outerbridge sold 232,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.30, for a total value of $535,504.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael Connolly Miller sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total transaction of $51,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $773,628.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 258,328 shares of company stock worth $672,999 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNED. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Barnes & Noble Education during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Barnes & Noble Education by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,080 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Barnes & Noble Education by 110.4% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 53,804 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 28,237 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Barnes & Noble Education by 95.9% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 118,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 57,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Barnes & Noble Education by 155.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 157,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 95,944 shares during the last quarter. 44.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barnes & Noble Education Company Profile (NYSE:BNED)

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com.

