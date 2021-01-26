Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI) Shares Sold by Sky Investment Group LLC

Sky Investment Group LLC reduced its position in Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,975 shares during the quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Barings Corporate Investors were worth $2,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Barings Corporate Investors in the fourth quarter worth $148,000. Granite Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Barings Corporate Investors in the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Barings Corporate Investors by 5.5% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 33,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Barings Corporate Investors by 6.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 93,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Barings Corporate Investors by 33.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 31,219 shares during the last quarter. 20.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MCI traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $13.67. The stock had a trading volume of 50,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,469. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.02. Barings Corporate Investors has a 52-week low of $7.58 and a 52-week high of $17.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th.

In other news, insider Edward P. Grace III purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.90 per share, with a total value of $47,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Barings Corporate Investors

Babson Capital Corporate Investors trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in a portfolio of privately placed, below-investment grade, long term corporate debt obligations.

