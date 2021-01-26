Barclays Raises Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target to $600.00

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $405.00 to $600.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.68% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $420.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $450.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $616.00 target price (up from $557.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $450.58.

Lam Research stock opened at $567.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $505.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $402.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Lam Research has a 1-year low of $181.38 and a 1-year high of $585.42.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $6,000,000.00. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.12, for a total transaction of $4,691,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,202 shares of company stock valued at $21,774,505. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $339,000. Veracity Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 168,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 32,345 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,473,000. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $838,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits in the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, and the southeast Asia. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

