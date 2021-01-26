Barclays Increases American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Price Target to $28.00

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on AEO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. B. Riley raised their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.47.

Shares of AEO stock opened at $23.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.76 and a beta of 1.42. American Eagle Outfitters has a one year low of $6.53 and a one year high of $25.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative return on equity of 1.82% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.138 per share. This is a positive change from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is 37.16%.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 90,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $1,816,794.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 176,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,533,029.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 14,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $298,540.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,013,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 167.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 191.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,362 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 5,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1,206.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,561 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 10,676 shares during the last quarter.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

