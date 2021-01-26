BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Price Target Increased to $42.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

BKU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of BankUnited in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. UBS Group downgraded shares of BankUnited from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of BankUnited in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a buy rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of BankUnited from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BankUnited from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BankUnited currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.55.

NYSE BKU opened at $37.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.40. BankUnited has a 12-month low of $13.47 and a 12-month high of $40.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.73.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. BankUnited had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 7.25%. Equities analysts expect that BankUnited will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 13th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is 29.39%.

In other BankUnited news, CEO Rajinder P. Singh sold 14,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total value of $431,502.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,327,378.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total transaction of $1,437,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 91,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,642,757.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 493,741 shares of company stock valued at $14,655,776. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in BankUnited by 976.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 74,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 67,791 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in BankUnited in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $629,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 273.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 136,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 99,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 63,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 7,283 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

