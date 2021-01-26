Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) Earns “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BKIMF. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Bankinter in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of Bankinter in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Bankinter in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of Bankinter in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a sell rating on shares of Bankinter in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

Get Bankinter alerts:

Shares of BKIMF opened at $6.09 on Friday. Bankinter has a 1 year low of $3.33 and a 1 year high of $6.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.63 and a 200-day moving average of $4.99.

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. The company operates through Commercial Banking, Private Banking, Personal Banking, Individual Banking, Foreigners, Corporate Banking, Consumer Finance, LÃ­nea Directa Aseguradora, Bankinter Portugal, and Other Businesses segments.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Bankinter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankinter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.