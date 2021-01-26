Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Price Target Increased to $37.00 by Analysts at Truist

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) had its price target hoisted by Truist from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

OZK has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bank OZK from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank OZK from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.40.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ OZK opened at $36.65 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.41. Bank OZK has a 52-week low of $14.20 and a 52-week high of $37.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Bank OZK had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 6.58%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a $0.278 dividend. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.64%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 125,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after buying an additional 24,369 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank OZK during the 3rd quarter worth $1,436,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bank OZK during the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Bank OZK during the 4th quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank OZK by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 412,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,675,000 after purchasing an additional 7,832 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and small business, indirect consumer RV and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

Recommended Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.