Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) (TSE:BMO) Receives C$97.60 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$97.60.

BMO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$86.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$106.00 to C$104.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. CIBC lifted their target price on Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$108.00 to C$116.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Fundamental Research raised Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “top pick” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$94.07 to C$108.66 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th.

Get Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) alerts:

In related news, Senior Officer Patrick Cronin sold 18,812 shares of Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$97.29, for a total value of C$1,830,268.39.

Shares of BMO traded down C$0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$97.75. 300,132 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,649,469. The firm has a market capitalization of C$63.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of C$55.76 and a twelve month high of C$104.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$98.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$85.49.

Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The bank reported C$2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.94 by C$0.47. The business had revenue of C$5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.82 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 9.5005443 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.16%.

About Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.