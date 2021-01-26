Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 28.41% and a return on equity of 8.61%.

Bank of Marin Bancorp stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 302 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,704. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.50. The company has a market cap of $543.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 1-year low of $23.80 and a 1-year high of $45.76.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th.

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

