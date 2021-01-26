Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 22.62%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.45 EPS.

Shares of Bank of Hawaii stock opened at $81.62 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.83 and a 200-day moving average of $64.81. Bank of Hawaii has a 1-year low of $46.70 and a 1-year high of $93.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.27.

In other news, Director Barbara J. Tanabe purchased 1,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.27 per share, with a total value of $85,948.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BOH. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $61.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Bank of Hawaii presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

