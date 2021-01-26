Bank of America Upgrades TFI International (NYSE:TFII) to Buy

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) was upgraded by research analysts at Bank of America to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.23% from the company’s current price.

TFII has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of TFI International from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of TFI International from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of TFI International from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of TFI International from $53.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of TFI International from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.30.

Get TFI International alerts:

TFII traded up $8.82 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.30. The company had a trading volume of 13,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,149. TFI International has a one year low of $15.24 and a one year high of $67.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.