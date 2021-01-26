Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 572,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,051 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $17,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BAC. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 40,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 5,020 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp grew its holdings in Bank of America by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 157,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,779,000 after acquiring an additional 6,951 shares in the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 174,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,280,000 after purchasing an additional 4,373 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 340,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, Aspen Investment Management Inc grew its holdings in Bank of America by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 36,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Bank of America from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group set a $30.00 price objective on Bank of America and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Bank of America from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.13.

Bank of America stock remained flat at $$31.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 438,373 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,031,711. The stock has a market cap of $269.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.76. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $35.45.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.76 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

