Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Insider Kade Ross Sells 500 Shares

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) insider Kade Ross sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.09, for a total transaction of $87,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,396. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Kade Ross also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 4th, Kade Ross sold 500 shares of Bandwidth stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total transaction of $79,095.00.

Bandwidth stock traded up $4.99 on Tuesday, hitting $171.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 396,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,996. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -159.25 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 10.21, a current ratio of 10.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $165.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.67. Bandwidth Inc. has a one year low of $50.89 and a one year high of $198.60.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $84.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.49 million. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bandwidth by 2,264.7% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bandwidth from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $180.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bandwidth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.25.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

