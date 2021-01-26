BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. BancorpSouth Bank had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS.

BancorpSouth Bank stock traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.93. 3,908 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 444,073. BancorpSouth Bank has a 12-month low of $17.21 and a 12-month high of $30.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.66 and its 200-day moving average is $24.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is a positive change from BancorpSouth Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. BancorpSouth Bank’s payout ratio is presently 30.28%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of BancorpSouth Bank in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Stephens raised BancorpSouth Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. TheStreet raised BancorpSouth Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. DA Davidson lowered BancorpSouth Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of BancorpSouth Bank from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.57.

BancorpSouth Bank Company Profile

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. The company operates through Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other segments. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits.

